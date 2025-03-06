‘Explosions' heard as fire at Chicago Magnesium factory sends flames into the air

Flames and smoke shot up into the air and explosions could be heard after a Chicago-area magnesium factory caught fire overnight, with fire crews describing the building as a "total loss."

About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to the scene, at Chicago Magnesium Casting Co. located at 14101 Seeley Ave. in Blue Island near Dixmoor, Jeff Cook of the Posen Fire Department said. Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames bursting through the building's roof, Cook said.

Cook added that the location of the fire, at the back of the building near railroad tracks, made it "tricky" to get fire vehicles in and out of. Photos and video from the scene showed the back of a large facility up in a blaze, with crews using tall ladders and long hoses in attempt to spray the fire from the front.

Hazmat also responded to the scene, Cook said, due to the material inside.

"The magnesium is adding to the fire," Cook said overnight. "It's combustible metal, so yes, it's making it hard. As you've heard, we've had some explosions inside."

Cook said the fire had been "mostly contained," and no injuries were reported.

As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, explosions could still be heard, NBC 5 photographers reported, with smoke billowing from the building.

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.