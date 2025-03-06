Pace express bus service could expand into west, northwest suburbs

Pace is in the early stages of studying whether to add shoulder-riding buses on I-290 and I-88, potentially expanding express service to the west and northwest suburbs.

The suburban bus agency has run buses along the shoulders of I-55 and I-94 for years. Expanding this type of express service to the I-290/88 corridor could reduce travel times, congestion and add more transit options.

“By leveraging express bus service along I-290 and I-88, we have the opportunity to create a fast, frequent and more sustainable travel option for thousands of riders,” Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger said in a news release.

The agency is exploring potential bus connections within a 5-mile radius of the expressway corridor.

Pace also says it is keeping an eye toward connecting to existing CTA and Metra routes. Key connections could include the CTA Forest Park Blue Line Transit Center, the Oak Brook Center/Cermak-Butterfield corridor and the Schaumburg/Woodfield region, Pace said.

The bus agency says it is considering public opinion in its study. The public can submit feedback online at surveymonkey.com/r/I290BusStudySurvey.

Pace already runs five express bus routes on the I-55 shoulder, two routes on the I-94 shoulder and six routes on I-90. Pace says ridership on the I-55 route increased 700% after it got state permission to use expressway shoulders in 2011.

In its release, Pace said it would publish the study’s findings in the coming months.