The spookiest time of the year hits McDonald's Happy Meals Tuesday.

Four different "Boo Buckets" -- McDonald's fan-favorite throwback Halloween pails -- are officially available with Happy Meals for the 2023 Halloween season while supplies last, the Chicago-based chain said earlier this month.

"Let’s be honest... spooky szn isn’t official until Boo Buckets are back at McDonald’s," a statement McDonald's said. "Starting Oct. 17, fans can get in the Halloween spirit at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide with four new Halloween Happy Meal® designs, including: Monster, Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire."

The buckets come in four different colors: orange, white, purple and green. According to officials, the purple vampire Boo Bucket is "launching for the first time since the OG purple Boo Bucket."

The buckets will be available "while supplies last," the chain said.

First introduced in 1986, the trick-or-treat pails, known as "Boo Buckets," were a Happy Meal staple of the spooky season for several years before they "vanished for a while." Following a prolonged absence however, three iconic, throwback buckets returned for 2022 on Oct. 18.

Meanwhile, Burger King is getting in the competition and has revealed a Halloween bucket of its own.

Burger King confirmed to TODAY.com that it will be debuting a Halloween bucket for a limited time in select markets. According to officials, the Burger King Buckets are set to hit stores in Nashville, Las Vegas, Charlotte and Atlanta on Oct. 13.