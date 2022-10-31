Want McDonald's Throwback ‘Boo Bucket'? Here's How to Get One on the Last Day

If you've been holding out on ordering a McDonald's Happy Meal to get your hands on a circa-1986 "Boo Bucket," the time is officially now.

The last day to get the iconic Halloween item is on Halloween itself, Oct. 31, at McDonald's locations while supplies last.

The trick-or-treat pails, known as "Boo Buckets," were a staple of the spooky season for several years before they "vanished for a while." Following a prolonged absence after originally being released in 1986, they returned for the 2022 spooky season.

The iconic buckets, which come in green, orange and white, returned to McDonald's restaurants on Oct. 18. With the popularity of the buckets' long-awaited return, some locations may already be out of Boo Buckets.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

How to Get a McDonald's Halloween Pail

If you're looking to get one - whether for yourself, children or grandchildren - it's pretty easy.

Just purchase a Happy Meal and choose from either a hamburger, cheeseburger or chicken nuggets. Your meal will be delivered in the pail, which takes the place of a typical Happy Meal toy.

Even after Halloween comes and goes, your pail can still serve a purpose.

McDonald's shared a photo showing some of the creative ways you can put your pail to good use and "keep their spooky spirit alive" long past October.

Suggestions include creating planters, turning the pails into drums and even using them as home décor.