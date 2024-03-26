A giant, purple Wayfair store will soon open in Wilmette.

According to a spokesperson, the Wayfair store planned for Edens Plaza in Wilmette is scheduled to open in May. Developers had previously announced the store, which will fill the vacant, two-story building the formerly housed Carson Pirie Scott, would open its doors in mid-2023.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The 150,000 square-foot store, at 3232 Lake Ave., will be Wayfair's first "large-format" store, the spokesperson said, adding that it will soon hire for approximately 200 positions.

The store will have "immersive and interactive experiences," the home goods website said, with 19 departments ranging from furniture, to décor, to outdoor and home improvement. It will also have an in-store restaurant.

In 2022, the company said it was planning to open three brick-and-mortar stores in Massachusetts. In 2024, Wayfair specialty brand Joss & Main opened its first brick-and-mortar store at Oak Brook Center.

Development and construction on the space in Wilmette began in 2022. Previously released renderings of the new store show a patio with umbrellas and tables, greenery and more.