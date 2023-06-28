North Shore residents will soon have another option when it comes to furniture and décor shopping, as Wayfair has released more information about its massive, new storefront set to open in the Chicago area.

According to a spokesperson, the Wayfair store planned for Edens Plaza in Wilmette is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2024. Officials had previously announced the store, which will fill the vacant, two-story building the formerly housed Carson Pirie Scott, would open its doors in mid-2023.

Construction on the building, located at 3232 Lake Ave., has already begun.

The store plans to feature "interactive experiences spanning 19 different departments," the spokesperson adds, ranging from furniture and décor, to outdoor, home improvement and more.

Also onsite: Wayfair's first restaurant, the spokesperson said.

In 2022, the company said it was planning to open three brick-and-mortar stores in Massachusetts. Earlier in 2023, Wayfair specialty brand Joss & Main opened its first brick-and-mortar store at Oak Brook Center.

As construction continues, here's a first look at what the Wayfair Store in Wilmette is expected to look like.

