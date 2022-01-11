Wayfair

Wayfair to Open First Storefront in Chicago Area, Midwest

The popular online store Wayfair is set to open its first storefront in the Chicago area next year, which will also be the company's first location in the Midwest.

Suburban Wilmette will welcome the Wayfair store to Edens Plaza shopping center, located at the northwest corner of Lake Avenue and Skokie Boulevard off Interstate 94, the village announced Tuesday.

The new spot will fill the vacant two-story building that formerly held Carson Pirie Scott, according to a release. Wayfair should be ready to open its doors to shoppers in mid-2023.

“Filling this strategic space has been a long-standing economic development priority of the Village Board, and we are thrilled that WS Development and Wayfair will help to reinvigorate Edens Plaza,” village President Senta Plunkett said. “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for our community and I am happy to welcome WS Development and Wayfair to Wilmette.”

Wayfair, a Boston-based e-commerce home retailer, has one other outlet location in Florence, Kentucky. Shoppers at this store are able to purchase returned items and closeouts in good condition, according to the website.

In 2022, the company has plans to open three brick-and-mortar stores in Massachusetts, which is set to kickstart a line of physical storefronts launching nationwide.

