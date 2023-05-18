Wayfair Opens Its First Brick-and-Mortar Store in the Chicago Suburbs

The online retail giant Wayfair opened its first brick-and-mortar store in the Chicago area on Thursday as part of the company's efforts to expand in the physical retail space.

Operated under Wayfair's specialty brand Joss & Main, the new home goods store is located across from Macy's at Oak Brook Center, according to a company news release. Considered the "trendy younger sibling" of Wayfair, Joss & Main typically operates in an online space, but last year expanded into physical retail with its first location Burlington, Massachusetts.

Credit: Wayfair

The Oak Brook store features a "marketplace hub" that allows customers to mix the latest trends in home décor and a design studio where shoppers can go for free advice and inspiration.

Wayfair also owns a second specialty brand, AllModern, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, in May 2022 and has since expanded to include three locations.