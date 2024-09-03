Massive new pickleball, golf ‘social club' and lounge opening in Chicago suburbs

A massive new pickleball and golf club is coming to Chicago's northern suburbs.

DINX Social Club, a "luxe pickleball and golf-focused experience," has signed a lease at 1931 Skokie Valley Road near Highway 41 in Highland Park, according to a release from real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield.

According to the release, the 23,000-square-foot venue is set to open in winter of 2024. It will occupy the space recently occupied by home office store Staples, which closed last month.

“With DINX Social Club, well create an unparalleled sport and social experience driven by attentive service, innovative technology and luxe environs," DINX Social Club founder David Sloane said in the release, adding that the club "specifically targeted" Highland Park for the concept.

"We are eager to help raise the profile of the fastest-growing sport in America across the North Shore and throughout Chicagoland," Sloane said.

The club will feature six regulation-sized pickleball courts and three golf simulator lounges, the release said. It will include social and dining lounges, as well as a multi-tap, self-pour wall from "Pour My Beer" which will local craft beers, wines and specialty cocktails, the release added.

The concept will also offer grab-and-go café offerings from popular North Shore breakfast and coffee shop Hometown Coffee & Juice, the club said.

Renderings provided by the club and posted to social media show purple and pink pickleball courts, lounge seating and greenery, and a bar with a neon sign hanging above that says "Drinx."

Officials with Cushman & Wakefields said finding the right location and space for the club proved a "complex assignment."

"We needed sufficient ceiling heights and column spacing to accommodate pickleball courts and play as well as space for the food-and-beverage concept, spacious courtside seating and lounges, a pro shop, and locker rooms, all in a high-traffic site with ample parking and affluent demographics," said Chris Boboswki, who represented DINX in the lease transaction said. "We evaluated prospective locations across Chicago's Northside suburbs and ultimately found the ideal fit in Highland Park.”

Earlier this year, the Highland Park Park District announced a new indoor pickleball and padel facility also on Skokie Valley Road, expected to open in the winter of 2024-2025. The new facility, inside a new, air-supported dome, with feature 10 pickleball courts, four padel courts, a café and a pro-shop.