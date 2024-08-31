As students have now headed back to the classroom for the start of the 2024-25 school year, Chicago Magazine has unveiled a new ranking of public high schools in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs.
The list ranks Chicago-area schools based on SAT scores, graduation rates and results on the state's 5Essentials survey, while suburban schools are ranked by SAT scores, graduation rates and spending per pupil. Attendance was also factored in for all schools
The magazine branded this year's rankings as their most in-depth yet, analyzing 110 schools across the six-county metropolitan area.
The rankings include separate rankings for Chicago schools and for suburban schools in each county, including a separate list for suburban Cook County.
The lists were based on data available from the Illinois Board of Education from the 2022-23 school year, which were the most recent available.
Topping the Chicago list was Northside College Preparatory High School, led by a 93% and 94% SAT reading and math attainment, respectively.
The North Park selective enrollment school was followed by a fellow selective enrollment institution with more than double the students in Whitney M. Young Magnet High School.
Rounding out the city's top three was Albert G. Lane Technical High School in Lake View, where nearly 4,500 students are enrolled.
The highest ranked Chicago high school that was not a charter or selective enrollment institution was Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School, which was ranked No. 10.
New Trier Township High School was named the best school in suburban Cook County, with campuses in Northfield and Winnetka. Glenbrook North High School, located in Northbrook, and John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights closed out the top three.
Listed below are the top five schools in each category of Chicago Magazine's rankings:
Chicago schools
- Northside College Preparatory High School, North Park
- Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, Near West Side
- Albert G. Lane Technical High School, Roscoe Village
- William Jones College Preparatory High School, Printers Row
- Walter Payton College Preparatory High School, Near North Side
Suburban Cook County schools
- New Trier Township High School, Winnetka/Northfield
- Glenbrook North High School, Northbrook
- John Hersey High School, Arlington Heights
- William Fremd High School, Palatine
- Glenbrook South High School, Glenview
DuPage County schools
- Hinsdale Central High School, Hinsdale
- Westmont High School, Westmont
- Lisle High School, Lisle
- Naperville Central High School, Naperville
- Glenbard West High School, Glen Ellyn
Lake County schools
- Lake Forest High School, Lake Forest
- Deerfield High School, Deerfield
- Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire
- Vernon Hills High School, Vernon Hills
- Libertyville High School, Libertyville
Kane County schools
- Geneva Community High School, Geneva
- St. Charles North High School, St. Charles
- Batavia High School, Batavia
- St. Charles East High School, St. Charles
- Dundee-Crown High School, Carpentersville
McHenry County schools
- Cary-Grove High School, Cary
- Prairie Ridge High School, Crystal Lake
- Richmond-Burton Community High School, Richmond
- Harry D. Jacobs High School, Algonquin
- Crystal Lake Central High School, Crystal Lake
Will County schools
- Neuqua Valley High School, Naperville
- Lincoln-Way East High School, Frankfort
- Lincoln-Way Central High School, New Lenox
- Lincoln-Way West High School, New Lenox
- Lockport Township High School, Lockport
More information on all of the rankings can be found here.