Education

Chicago Magazine reveals ranking of public high schools in Chicago, suburbs

110 schools across six counties in the Chicago area were analyzed in the rankings

By NBC Chicago Staff

As students have now headed back to the classroom for the start of the 2024-25 school year, Chicago Magazine has unveiled a new ranking of public high schools in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs.

The list ranks Chicago-area schools based on SAT scores, graduation rates and results on the state's 5Essentials survey, while suburban schools are ranked by SAT scores, graduation rates and spending per pupil. Attendance was also factored in for all schools

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The magazine branded this year's rankings as their most in-depth yet, analyzing 110 schools across the six-county metropolitan area.

The rankings include separate rankings for Chicago schools and for suburban schools in each county, including a separate list for suburban Cook County.

The lists were based on data available from the Illinois Board of Education from the 2022-23 school year, which were the most recent available.

Topping the Chicago list was Northside College Preparatory High School, led by a 93% and 94% SAT reading and math attainment, respectively.

The North Park selective enrollment school was followed by a fellow selective enrollment institution with more than double the students in Whitney M. Young Magnet High School.

Local

chicago news 19 mins ago

‘It means everything to me:' Young girls gifted tickets to Chicago Sky game

Chicago Weather 56 mins ago

Some leaves have started changing, but are peak fall colors coming soon?

Rounding out the city's top three was Albert G. Lane Technical High School in Lake View, where nearly 4,500 students are enrolled.

The highest ranked Chicago high school that was not a charter or selective enrollment institution was Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School, which was ranked No. 10.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

New Trier Township High School was named the best school in suburban Cook County, with campuses in Northfield and Winnetka. Glenbrook North High School, located in Northbrook, and John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights closed out the top three.

Listed below are the top five schools in each category of Chicago Magazine's rankings:

Chicago schools

  1. Northside College Preparatory High School, North Park
  2. Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, Near West Side
  3. Albert G. Lane Technical High School, Roscoe Village
  4. William Jones College Preparatory High School, Printers Row
  5. Walter Payton College Preparatory High School, Near North Side

Suburban Cook County schools

  1. New Trier Township High School, Winnetka/Northfield
  2. Glenbrook North High School, Northbrook
  3. John Hersey High School, Arlington Heights
  4. William Fremd High School, Palatine
  5. Glenbrook South High School, Glenview

DuPage County schools

  1. Hinsdale Central High School, Hinsdale
  2. Westmont High School, Westmont
  3. Lisle High School, Lisle
  4. Naperville Central High School, Naperville
  5. Glenbard West High School, Glen Ellyn

Lake County schools

  1. Lake Forest High School, Lake Forest
  2. Deerfield High School, Deerfield
  3. Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire
  4. Vernon Hills High School, Vernon Hills
  5. Libertyville High School, Libertyville

Kane County schools

  1. Geneva Community High School, Geneva
  2. St. Charles North High School, St. Charles
  3. Batavia High School, Batavia
  4. St. Charles East High School, St. Charles
  5. Dundee-Crown High School, Carpentersville

McHenry County schools

  1. Cary-Grove High School, Cary
  2. Prairie Ridge High School, Crystal Lake
  3. Richmond-Burton Community High School, Richmond
  4. Harry D. Jacobs High School, Algonquin
  5. Crystal Lake Central High School, Crystal Lake

Will County schools

  1. Neuqua Valley High School, Naperville
  2. Lincoln-Way East High School, Frankfort
  3. Lincoln-Way Central High School, New Lenox
  4. Lincoln-Way West High School, New Lenox
  5. Lockport Township High School, Lockport

More information on all of the rankings can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Education
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us