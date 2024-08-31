As students have now headed back to the classroom for the start of the 2024-25 school year, Chicago Magazine has unveiled a new ranking of public high schools in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs.

The list ranks Chicago-area schools based on SAT scores, graduation rates and results on the state's 5Essentials survey, while suburban schools are ranked by SAT scores, graduation rates and spending per pupil. Attendance was also factored in for all schools

The magazine branded this year's rankings as their most in-depth yet, analyzing 110 schools across the six-county metropolitan area.

The rankings include separate rankings for Chicago schools and for suburban schools in each county, including a separate list for suburban Cook County.

The lists were based on data available from the Illinois Board of Education from the 2022-23 school year, which were the most recent available.

Topping the Chicago list was Northside College Preparatory High School, led by a 93% and 94% SAT reading and math attainment, respectively.

The North Park selective enrollment school was followed by a fellow selective enrollment institution with more than double the students in Whitney M. Young Magnet High School.

Rounding out the city's top three was Albert G. Lane Technical High School in Lake View, where nearly 4,500 students are enrolled.

The highest ranked Chicago high school that was not a charter or selective enrollment institution was Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School, which was ranked No. 10.

New Trier Township High School was named the best school in suburban Cook County, with campuses in Northfield and Winnetka. Glenbrook North High School, located in Northbrook, and John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights closed out the top three.

Listed below are the top five schools in each category of Chicago Magazine's rankings:

Chicago schools

Northside College Preparatory High School, North Park Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, Near West Side Albert G. Lane Technical High School, Roscoe Village William Jones College Preparatory High School, Printers Row Walter Payton College Preparatory High School, Near North Side

Suburban Cook County schools

New Trier Township High School, Winnetka/Northfield Glenbrook North High School, Northbrook John Hersey High School, Arlington Heights William Fremd High School, Palatine Glenbrook South High School, Glenview

DuPage County schools

Hinsdale Central High School, Hinsdale Westmont High School, Westmont Lisle High School, Lisle Naperville Central High School, Naperville Glenbard West High School, Glen Ellyn

Lake County schools

Lake Forest High School, Lake Forest Deerfield High School, Deerfield Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire Vernon Hills High School, Vernon Hills Libertyville High School, Libertyville

Kane County schools

Geneva Community High School, Geneva St. Charles North High School, St. Charles Batavia High School, Batavia St. Charles East High School, St. Charles Dundee-Crown High School, Carpentersville

McHenry County schools

Cary-Grove High School, Cary Prairie Ridge High School, Crystal Lake Richmond-Burton Community High School, Richmond Harry D. Jacobs High School, Algonquin Crystal Lake Central High School, Crystal Lake

Will County schools

Neuqua Valley High School, Naperville Lincoln-Way East High School, Frankfort Lincoln-Way Central High School, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West High School, New Lenox Lockport Township High School, Lockport

More information on all of the rankings can be found here.