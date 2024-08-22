4 Chicago suburbs rank on list of ‘safest and richest' places to live in US for 2024

Four suburban Chicago villages just landed on a new list of the 30 "safest and richest" places to live in the United States for 2024.

The new ranking, from GOBankingRates, analyzed cities across the nation through data points including average household income, total population, total households, cost of living indexes, crime rates and more, editors wrote.

Overall, six of the towns are in New Jersey, and seven are in California and Massachusetts each. Four of the towns were in Illinois, with three of them landing in the top five -- two of which nabbed the first and second spots.

According to the ranking, Western Springs, a Cook County town of 13,557 people nestled between Hinsdale and La Grange, landed in the No. 1 spot.

In Western Springs, the average household median income was $276,402, and the average single-family home value was $763,060, the report said.

The No. 2 spot on the list went to Kenilworth, on the glitzy North Shore of Chicago. According to the list, the average household median income was significantly higher, at $437,822, with an average single-family home value of $1,768,606.

Kenilworth also recently earned a spot on another GOBankingRates report from earlier this year ranking America's "wealthiest suburbs."

Winnetka, a northern suburb right next door to Kenilworth, also made the list, at the No. 5 spot.

In Winnetka, the average household median income was $458,988, with an average single-family home value of $1,623,361.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Wilmette, another nearby North Shore suburb, ranked on the list at No. 17. According to the report, Wilmette's average household median income came in at $273,718, and the average single-family home value was $909,173. Wilmette also landed on GOBankingRates' 2024 report that ranked the country's "wealthiest suburbs."

Only one other Midwestern town ranked on the list: Ottawa Hills in Ohio, which came in at No. 6

The full report from GOBankingRates can be found here.