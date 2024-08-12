TopGolf location planned for Chicago's southwest suburbs

Plans to bring TopGolf to another Chicago suburb are in the works.

The Tinley Park village board on Aug. 7 approved an ordinance allowing TopGolf to be built as part of the Odyssey Entertainment development near Interstate 80 and Harlem Avenue, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana. The sports entertainment complex will be situated on a portion of 100 acres that was set aside 30 years ago for a development called I-80 World.

The development was slated to include a movie theater and car dealership. The dealership, Carmax, was constructed, however the movie theater never was built.

At a previous village meeting meeting, developer Anthony DeAngelis, sought to remove some vacant properties from the existing development and establish a new "Odyssey Entertainment PUD to create a cohesive regional entertainment complex." TopGolf will be constructed as part of the first phase of the development, but it's unclear what other businesses will be included.

An entertainment facility that combines golf and technology, TopGolf offer a variety of tech-driven games, a food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all, according to its website. More than 90 locations are operating worldwide, including in Naperville and Schaumburg.