A 50-acre, multi-use entertainment district just steps from one of the Chicago area's most popular outlet malls could be complete within the next two years, officials said Friday.

The "APEX District," standing for Aurora Premiere Experience District, would be walking distance to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall, and near the incoming Hollywood Casino.

The property is just off of Interstate 88 and east of Farnsworth Avenue. It was initially zoned for manufacturing and trucking, but Aurora officials wanted it to be something bigger that would benefit residents and boost tourism.

“The development built here will affect generations to come. It’s going to change the face of Aurora," Mayor Richard Irvin told NBC Chicago. "What we’re doing is an entertainment district."

The APEX District will include residences, an indoor and outdoor sports complex, an e-gaming facility, restaurants and more.

The city purchased the property and asked for bids to develop it. They selected several developers to each focus on a different area of the project.

"This collaboration is an ideal example of how together we can create something truly special," said Chad Broderick of LCI Development Partners. "Our goal is to create spaces where people can live, play and thrive in a dynamic, well-connected community.”

Chicago-based LCI Development Partners will work alongside Aurora-based Cordogan Clark & Associates to lead the project.

Irvin believes the project will take two years to complete.