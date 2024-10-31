A group of masked gunmen have perpetrated a series of armed jewelry store heists in at least three states over the last year, according to the FBI.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is also assisting in the investigation, with two of the robberies occurring at jewelry stores in suburban Bridgeview last year.

According to officials, the suspects carried an AR-style rifle, a handgun and a hammer in different attacks, but always wore costume face masks.

“Do not let the costume masks distract from the seriousness of these robberies. The individuals who committed these robberies terrorized and endangered the safety of customers and employees alike,” Raoul said. “I urge anyone who has information about these crimes to contact law enforcement without further delay.”

According to officials, the robberies have occurred over a span that began in July 2023 when a Bridgeview jewelry store was robbed. Police say three masked suspects smashed open display cases and stole gold jewelry, as well as an employee’s firearm, before fleeing the scene in a white Kia Sorento with stolen plates.

Approximately six months later, the thieves undertook another armed robbery at a different Bridgeview store on Jan. 9. The method was the same as they smashed open display cases and stole gold jewelry, once again fleeing in the Kia Sorento with a different set of stolen plates.

Two more robberies were reported on Aug. 7 in Dearborn, Michigan and on Sept. 14 in Winchester, Missouri, with the thieves fleeing in a vehicle with stolen plates.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000. Information can be sent to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or by visiting the bureau’s website.