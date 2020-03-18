MAP: Coronavirus Cases in Illinois By County

Statewide, Illinois has reported at least 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 15 counties as of Tuesday. Sixty-three of those cases are in Chicago, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

On Tuesday, a Chicago woman became the first death related to the virus in the state. The woman, who was in her 60s and had an underlying condition, was hospitalized earlier this month after testing positive.

Hospitals are now offering tents for screening and testing, all schools in the state remain closed and all restaurants and bars are limited to delivery and curbside pickup only.

Here's a look at a map of counties reporting cases so far:

For an interactive view showing how many cases are in each county, click here.