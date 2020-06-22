What's Phase 4 in Illinois? A Breakdown of What It Means for Residents

Illinois is about to enter phase four. But what will that mean for residents?

The phase is the fourth of a five-step plan to reopen Illinois from a shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the state is in its third phase of the plan, which began at the end of May.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday released new guidelines for when the state enters the next stage Friday.

Phase four of the "Restore Illinois" plan allows for the reopening or expansion of several industries, including indoor dining at restaurants, health and fitness, movies and theaters, museums and zoos and more. This next phase also increases the size of gatherings that are allowed from 10 people to a maximum of 50 people.

All four regions of Illinois are on track to enter phase four on Friday, Pritzker's office said, with the state's average 7-day case positivity rate falling to 2.5 percent as of Saturday.

"Over the last four months, Illinoisans have pulled together with the common mission of keeping each other safe. By staying home and practicing social distancing, the rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop and each region throughout the state is prepared to move to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan," Pritzker said in a statement. "Science and data are the overarching guardrails for how Illinois will keep moving forward. By continuing to wear face coverings and following the guidance from health experts we can continue to safely reopen our economy and move forward together."

The following safety guidelines and regulations will be put in place Friday, according to Pritzker's office: