Authorities have identified a man whose body was recovered from Lake Michigan Wednesday evening.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the man was identified as 58-year-old Tony Jackson, who went missing while boating at Playpen Chicago

Authorities said the man's body was recovered by first responders at around 7:50 p.m. in the 600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Jackson had initially gone missing while boating Saturday afternoon, as authorities were called to Playpen Chicago shortly after 4:20 p.m. for calls of a man falling off his boat.

Dive teams worked to find the missing boater, but were unsuccessful, and the search was called off at dusk.

Crews returned to the area on Sunday morning with a boat to utilize “side scan sonar,” according to officials.

There is no further information available.