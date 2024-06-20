Man's body found in Lake Michigan near Ohio Street Beach

A man's body was recovered from Lake Michigan near Ohio Street Beach early Wednesday evening, according to police.
Authorities said the man's body was recovered by first responders at around 7:50 p.m. in the 600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. A death investigation from area detectives is currently underway.
There is no further information available.
