Lake Michigan

Man's body found in Lake Michigan near Ohio Street Beach

By NBC Chicago Staff

A man's body was recovered from Lake Michigan near Ohio Street Beach early Wednesday evening, according to police.

Authorities said the man's body was recovered by first responders at around 7:50 p.m. in the 600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. A death investigation from area detectives is currently underway.

There is no further information available.

