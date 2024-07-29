The person who died from after falling this weekend at Illinois Canyon inside Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County has been identified.

The person was identified as Albert Cramer 38, of Oswego Illinois, according to the LaSalle County Coroner.

Preliminary results indicate Cramer died as a result of fatal injuries sustained from the fall, the Coroner's office said. No foul play was suspected, and the incident remains under investigation.

According to officials, Cramer fell from Illinois Canyon at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Starved Rock, a popular destination for hikers, fishing and boating, is located in the town of Ottawa, approximately 100 miles southwest of Chicago.