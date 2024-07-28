LaSalle County

Person dies from fall at Starved Rock State Park: Illinois DNR

One person sustained fatal injuries in a fall at Illinois Canyon at around 4:30 p.m., according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

By Matt Stefanski

One person died from a fall on Saturday at Illinois Canyon inside Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County, authorities said.

One person sustained fatal injuries in a fall at around 4:30 p.m., according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The circumstances surrounding the fall remained unclear Saturday evening.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Law enforcement remained on the scene several hours following the incident.

The death was under investigation by the LaSalle County Coroner, according to the DNR.

Starved Rock, a popular destination for hikers, fishing and boating, is located in the town of Oglesby, approximately 100 miles southwest of Chicago.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

LaSalle County
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us