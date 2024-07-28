Person dies from fall at Starved Rock State Park: Illinois DNR

One person died from a fall on Saturday at Illinois Canyon inside Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County, authorities said.

One person sustained fatal injuries in a fall at around 4:30 p.m., according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The circumstances surrounding the fall remained unclear Saturday evening.

Law enforcement remained on the scene several hours following the incident.

The death was under investigation by the LaSalle County Coroner, according to the DNR.

Starved Rock, a popular destination for hikers, fishing and boating, is located in the town of Oglesby, approximately 100 miles southwest of Chicago.