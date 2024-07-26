Man who shot tree trimmer in Schaumburg following noise dispute told authorities he heard voices from outer space

Additional details in the shooting of a tree trimmer in Schaumburg following a noise dispute with a nearby resident that led to an hours-long standoff Wednesday were revealed in court Friday, shortly after charges were filed against a suspect.

Michael Lang, 55, was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection to the incident.

According to court documents, four employees of the Davey Tree Expert Company were doing landscape work for a homeowner at approximately 2:46 p.m. in the 800 block of South Braintree Drive.

The homeowner was a regular customer of the Davey Tree Expert Company and was known to all four employees, court documents said.

According to a bond court proffer, the homeowner lives with his wife and son, the latter of whom is Michael Lang, the defendant.

Prior to Wednesday, none of the four employees had interacted with Lang, according to the proffer.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lang's parents left for dinner, leaving Lang home alone. Shortly afterwards, Lang opened the garage door and exited the garage, wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts, according to the proffer.

At this time, Lang told the employees that they were making too much noise and had to leave, to which one of the employees responded that they were almost done with their work, the proffer said.

Lang then walked towards a dark blue Mazda 3 that was parked in the driveway, opening the door and grabbing a silver revolver before exiting, according to the proffer.

Lang then pointed the firearm toward the employees, telling them, "I told you to leave or one of you is going to die," according to court documents.

At this time, Lang fired one shot at an employee, a 66-year-old man, striking him in the stomach. Lang then walked back inside the house through the garage, closing the garage door behind him, the proffer said.

One of the other employees called 911 at this time, as did a driver passing by that observed the incident from his vehicle, according to court documents.

Approximately two minutes later, officers arrived on the scene and discovered the victim laying unresponsive on his back in the front yard. The man was struck to the lower abdomen, with the bullet not exiting, according to the proffer.

The man was then transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was treated for a fractured spine, ruptured liver and internal intestinal damage. During surgery, a "projectile" was recovered from his body, court documents revealed.

A standoff ensued between Lang, who remained inside the residence, and law enforcement, with multiple attempts to communicate via phone and loudspeaker deemed unsuccessful, the proffer said.

Shortly after 4:35 p.m., Lang's parents returned home and learned what had happened, informing police that there were also firearms inside the residence, court documents revealed. Lang's parents said they were unaware of any possible mental health issues with their son.

Lang called 911 twice while inside the residence during the standoff, telling the dispatcher that someone was sending him messages from outer space. Lang requested an ambulance to take him to the hospital in his second message, according to the proffer.

At 9:18 p.m., Lang exited the residence wearing the same clothes he was wearing at the time of the shooting and surrendered, being taken into custody by the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System before being turned over to Schaumburg police, court documents said.

Lang was transported to Alexian Brothers Medical Center for a mental health evaluation before being turned over to Schaumburg police, according to the proffer.

A search warrant was then executed on the residence, Lang's vehicle and Lang's cell phone. Upon search of the home, five handguns, three boxes of ammunition and additional loose ammunition. Lang's father told authorities he was the owner of three of the handguns, according to court documents.

Lang's parents said the other two handguns, one of which was a Smith & Wesson silver revolver, belonged to Lang, the proffer said. Both weapons were recovered from Lang's bedroom, where bills and a passport in Lang's name were found.

The revolver was a five-shot revolver that remained loaded with four live rounds. One spent shell casing was recovered from the office attached to Lang's bedroom, court documents said.

Lang is due to appear in court again on Aug. 23 in Rolling Meadows. There was no further information available.