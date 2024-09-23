Chicago Public Schools

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Chicago school's bathroom

Officials were unable to provide further details on the circumstances of the man's death

By NBC Chicago Staff

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A man has died after he was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a Chicago school Monday, officials said.

According to authorities, the 49-year-old was found unresponsive on the floor of a bathroom at Minnie Miñoso Academy, located in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene, and Area One detectives have launched a death investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

According to the school’s website, the Miñoso Academy serves children in grades Pre-K through 8.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Public Schools
