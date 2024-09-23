A man has died after he was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a Chicago school Monday, officials said.
According to authorities, the 49-year-old was found unresponsive on the floor of a bathroom at Minnie Miñoso Academy, located in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.
Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene, and Area One detectives have launched a death investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
According to the school’s website, the Miñoso Academy serves children in grades Pre-K through 8.
We will update this story with additional details as they become available.
