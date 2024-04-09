One DMV location in Illinois is getting an "efficiency-focused redesign" in an effort to streamline services and shorten lines.

According to a press release from Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, the Secretary of State facility in Plano, located at 236 Mitchell Drive in Kendall County will be getting a new, "one-stop-shop" DMV design. The new design is intended to "provide a more customer-focused, professional and efficient experience," the release said.

The new design will allow customers to obtain more services at a single counter, the release said. Those services include applying for a REAL ID or a new driver's license or state ID card; renewing a driver's license, state ID card or Temporary Visitor's Drivers License; ordering a new license plate; registering or renewing a vehicle registration; and signing up to become a organ and tissue donor.

More information on the new experience is expected to be announced at a Tuesday morning press conference. The effort comes after Giannoulias urged residents to not come to the DMV unless it is absolutely necessary.

Earlier this year, Giannoulias announced expanded online services for the “Skip the Line, Do It Online” program to save taxpayers’ time and reduce historically long queues at driver and motor vehicles services facilities.

“I’m serious. Don’t come unless you are 100% certain that you need to visit one of our facilities,” Giannoulias said at a Chicago news conference in January. “The reason is obvious. Most people do not need to go to a DMV facility to get what they need.”