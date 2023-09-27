Illinois Sec. of State responds to complaints over DMV appointment system

Less than a month after the "Skip the Line" program for Illinois DMVs launched, some residents are complaining over difficulties with the system to schedule appointments, with some saying they were redirected to locations hundreds of miles away.

The program removed walk-in accommodations for most services performed at DMVs in densely-populated areas across the state, requiring appointments to complete most tasks at a number of locations.

With more than 150,000 appointments booked in a three-week span, Illinois officials revealed this week that they are expanding the program at select Secretary of State's Office locations. That includes the opening of two "senior only" centers in the Chicago metro area, which won't require appointments for those 65 and older, and increasing appointments at several facilities.

Only one Chicago-area facility, the location at State and Randolph in the Loop, has allowed walk-in services since the program was implemented.

Finally, call center features will be available for residents age 70 and older who need a road exam. Those residents can call (800) 252-8980.

Still, for some, scheduling an appointment has proved challenging.

Even NBC Chicago reporter Mary Ann Ahern attempted to schedule an appointment Tuesday, but found she would need to wait two weeks at three different facilities in the area.

"We're trying to accommodate as many people as possible," Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told NBC Chicago. "That's why we opened up these walk-in facilities. That's why we've added a phone number to those who don't want to go online. So we're trying to make this as easy as possible."

Giannoulias also offered some advice to people looking for appointments: check again.

"We've seen evidence of people going on the next day and finding one day-of, day before, the day they wanted," he said.

That was a strategic move by the office, to avoid all appointments being claimed months in advance.

"We're trying to release appointments daily, different times. And again, our goal is to accommodate people," he said.

Still, Giannoulias said "nothing will ever be without its kinks" and adjustments will continue to be made.