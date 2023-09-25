Illinois

Additions made to ‘Skip-the-Line' program at Illinois DMV's

The program has seen more than 165,000 appointments scheduled in the three weeks since it was implemented

By Matt Stefanski and NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

With more than 150,000 appointments booked in a three-week span, Illinois officials say they are expanding the state's "Skip-the-Line" program at select Secretary of State's Office locations.

“The Skip-the-Line program has been functioning at a high level in the few weeks since its official launch,” Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said. “But we can still make improvements with targeted adjustments, and I am focused on implementing these to benefit all of our customers, especially our seniors.”

The program, which began Sept. 1, required appointments for many tasks completed at DMV facilities in Illinois, a change spearheaded by efforts to improve wait times.

The change applies to 44 of the state's busiest DMVs for those seeking certain services, such as taking an in-car driving test or obtaining a REAL ID.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

New additions to that program were announced this week by Giannoulias' office, including the opening of two "senior only" centers in the Chicago metro area.

Those sites will be used to provide additional driver's license services to senior citizens, a move designed to clear additional appointment times for motorists around the city.

The Evanston Civic Center, located at 2100 Ridge Road in Evanston, and Seat Geek Stadium, located at 7000 South Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview, will offer services for senior citizens, according to a press release.

Local

Department of Transportation 7 mins ago

Illinois, Indiana rail projects among those receiving piece of $1.4 billion in federal funding

chicago news 47 mins ago

Video captures chaotic scene as cars drift in Chicago's West Loop

Appointments will not be required at those facilities for residents age 65 and older, according to the release.

Available appointments will also increase at other facilities that offer such services. According to officials with the Secretary of State’s Office, more than 1,300 additional appointments will be available for in-car and road-tests due to the success of the program thus far.

Finally, call center features will be available for residents age 70 and older who need a road exam. Those residents can call 800-252-8980.

Only one Chicago-area facility, the location at State and Randolph in the Loop, has allowed walk-in services since the program was implemented.

While motorists are able to complete certain tasks in-person if you make an appointment, many actually can be performed without going anywhere at all.

Drivers are urged to take advantage of the Secretary of State's office's online services, which include renewing a driver's license or ID card and license plate sticker without leaving home. It's important to note, though, that if motorists are trying to obtain a REAL ID, they won't be able to complete the process online and will have to schedule an appointment.

To schedule an appointment, residents may visit ilsos.gov or call 844-817-4649.

The Skip-the-Line program also extends hours of operation at all DMVs. Facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. A total of 16 DMVs will also serve drivers from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

The following DMVs are appointment-only, with their days of operation visible in the right-hand column:

Facility                                    Address                                                          Days of Operation      

Chicago:

Chicago North                         5401 N. Elston Ave.                                         Mon-Sat

Chicago South                         9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive         Mon-Sat

Chicago West                          5301 W. Lexington St.                                     Mon-Fri

Diversey Express                    4642 W. Diversey Ave.                                    Mon-Fri

Suburbs:

Aurora                                     339 E. Indian Trail                                           Mon-Fri

Bridgeview                              7358 W. 87th St.                                              Mon-Fri

Chicago Heights                      570 W. 209th St.                                             Mon-Fri

Deerfield                                  405 Lake Cook Road                                      Mon-Sat

Des Plaines                             1470 Lee St.                                                    Mon-Fri

Elgin                                        595 S. State                                                     Mon-Fri

Joliet                                        201 S. Joyce Road                                          Mon-Fri

Lake Zurich                             951 S. Rand Road                                            Mon-Fri

Lockport                                  1029 - 31 East 9th St.                                       Mon-Fri

Lombard                                  837 S. Westmore B27                                      Mon-Sat

Melrose Park                           1903 N. Mannheim Road                                 Mon-Fri

Midlothian                                14434 S. Pulaski                                              Mon-Sat

Naperville                                931 W. 75th St., Ste. 161                                 Mon-Sat

Orland Township                     14807 S. Ravinia Ave.                                      Mon-Fri (4:30p close)

Plano                                       236 Mitchell Drive                                            Mon-Fri

Schaumburg                            1227 E. Golf Road                                           Mon-Sat

St. Charles                              3851 E. Main St.                                               Mon-Fri

Waukegan                               617 S. Green Bay Road                                   Mon-Fri

*West Chicago (CDL only)       721 Kress Road                                               Mon-Sat

Woodstock                              428 S. Eastwood Drive                                     Mon-Fri

Central/Downstate:

Belleville                                  400 W. Main St.                                               Mon-Fri

Belvidere                                 425 W. Southtowne Drive                                Mon-Fri

Bethalto                                   20 Terminal Drive, Ste. 103, East Alton           Mon-Fri

Bloomington                            1510 W. Market St.                                          Mon-Sat

*Bradley                                   111 Village Square Shopping Plaza                Mon-Fri

Champaign                              2012 Round Barn Road                                  Mon-Sat

Decatur                                   3149 N. Woodford St.                                      Mon-Fri

DeKalb                                    1360 Oakwood St.                                           Mon-Fri

Edwardsville                            1502A Troy Road                                            Mon-Fri

Galesburg                               1066 E. Losey St.                                            Mon-Fri

Granite City                             1810 Edison Ave.                                            Mon-Sat

*Marion                                    1905 Rendleman St.                                       Mon-Sat

*Moline/Silvis                           2001 Fifth St., Ste. 10                                     Mon-Sat

Morris                                      425 E. Route 6                                                Mon-Fri

Pekin                                       200 S. Second St.                                           Mon-Fri

*Peoria                                    3311 N. Sterling Ave.                                       Mon-Sat

*Quincy                                    2512 Locust St.                                               Mon-Fri

Rockford Central                      3720 E. State St.                                            Mon-Sat

*Springfield Wabash                1650 Wabash Ave.                                          Mon-Sat

Tilton                                       #5 Southgate Drive                                          Mon-Fri

This article tagged under:

Illinois
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us