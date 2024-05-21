Amtrak's Borealis service connects Chicago, Twin Cities with daily service

Tuesday marked the launch of Amtrak’s new Borealis service, giving residents in Chicago and the Twin Cities another daily travel option between the two cities.

According to Amtrak officials, the total journey between the two cities will take just over seven hours to complete via the Borealis, affording riders views of rolling hills and farmland in Wisconsin, as well as stops in several noteworthy areas along the way.

Among those stops are Milwaukee, as well as La Crosse and the Wisconsin Dells, a popular tourist destination during the summer months.

The train originates at Chicago’s Union Station and stops in Glenview before heading to Wisconsin, making multiple stops along the way. After crossing the Minnesota state line, the train stops in Winona and Red Wing before ending its journey at St. Paul’s Union Depot.

There is café service onboard the train, and Wi-Fi is also available on select runs, according to Amtrak’s website.

Coach seats are available starting at $40 for a one-way trip, according to the agency’s website. Business class seats will also be available for purchase, according to officials.

Amtrak also offers service between the cities on the Empire Builder line, which travels all the way to Seattle, Washington.