Maggie Daley Park Reopens Monday in Chicago

Chicago's Maggie Daley Park reopened to the public Monday morning with several areas still restricted due to precautionary health measures.

The park opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m. daily for mini golf, cafe access and the popular ribbon for personal scooters and roller skates or blades.

Mini golf at the park will be offered from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the "Rink Cafe" is now open, the park tweeted.

Monday June 15th is the day!!! Maggie Daley Park will be open 6am-9pm everyday. @CityMiniGolfing will be open 10am-9pm, @RinkCafe is open and ribbon is open to use with your own scooter, roller skates or roller blades. pic.twitter.com/EIa41p31AS — Maggie Daley Park (@MaggieDaleyPark) June 14, 2020

The fieldhouse is open to the public for shelter and restroom usage, according to Maggie Daley Park's website.

Both the rental counter and the playgarden with park equipment remain closed until further notice.

The Chicago Park District reopened parks along the lakefront west of Lake Shore Drive on June 8, including Lincoln Park, Grant Park, Burnham Park, Harold Washington Park and Jackson Park.

“Our parks are the city’s playgrounds and we look forward to cautiously welcoming residents to enjoy the wonderful outdoor spaces that our city has to offer,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Millennium Park is slated to reopen in mid-June, officials said, though Cloud Gate, known as "The Bean," remains closed until further notice.

Water features such as the Crown Fountain, Lurie Garden and Monument Fountain remain off. The Great Lawn is expected to reopen at the end of June.