Macy's Announces Holiday Window Theme, Details

Macy's announced their annual holiday window theme Monday, along with details for the company's seasonal plans.

Macy's 53rd annual holiday window theme will honor first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic as a "thank you," a press release said.

"This holiday season, Macy’s will celebrate the undeniable spirit of first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality and Chicagoans who showed their grit, good humor and hopeful spirit during a tumultuous year in a series of window displays taking the form of a thank you letter," the company said.

Macy's announced their holiday message this year is "Thank You, Gracias, Merci," providing multilingual expressions of gratitude.

The window displays will begin Monday and continue through Jan. 3, 2021.

In addition to thanking first responders through window displays, Macy's said the company will be delivering Thanksgiving meals to frontline workers throughout the city.

On Monday, workers will bring meals from the Walnut Room kitchen to the Chicago Police Department and Northwestern Medical Hospital's COVID-19 Unit.

Macy's Walnut Room has canceled all in-person reservations through Nov. 28, and is continuing to evaluate on a week-by-week basis. The company said should they have to cancel a reservation for COVID-19-related reasons, the account will be credited.

For the first time this year, the Walnut Room is offering family-style takeout meals that serve four to six people. Meals are available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from the Walnut Room Wine Bar or GrubHub for delivery.

Even without the Walnut Room, Macy's Christmas tree will remain the centerpiece of the Chicago State Street storefront where customers can take pictures through Jan. 3, 2021.

"Under the overarching theme of Give, Love, Believe, this year’s holiday windows complement Macy’s Great Tree to amplify the powerful and vibrant spirit of Chicagoans as the season of joy begins," Macy's said.