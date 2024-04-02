For the second time in a week, one lucky Chicago suburb just sold a winning lotto ticket.

According an Illinois Lottery spokesperson, a $50,000 Powerball ticket part of Monday's drawing was sold at Mr. Quick Ezz, located at 980 S. Bartlett Road in Bartlett, Illinois. The ticket matched four numbers plus the red Powerball to win, the spokesperson added.

Two other Illinois lottery players also won big in Monday's Powerball drawing, the spokesperson added, with one ticket scoring $50,000, and another nabbing $100,000. Both tickets were purchased online and matched four numbers plus the red Powerball to win, with the $100,000 ticket also adding a Power Play.

It's the second time in just days that a winning lottery ticket was sold in Bartlett. Thursday, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a different Bartlett gas station, approximately 1.5 miles away. The man who purchased that ticket was part of a 40-person office pool.

“I said ‘hey, you know, the lottery is over a billion dollars,’ so I said ‘hey guys, let’s get together, let’s try to see if we can win," Donald Gant told NBC Chicago last week.

The ticket, which matched five winning numbers, was purchased by Gant on his way to work, at RT 59 Gasoline, located at 1100 W. Sterns Rd. in Bartlett. According to Gant, 39 of his coworkers also went in on the ticket.

“My phone kept going, all morning long,” Gant said. “All my coworkers kept calling me ‘Don, we won! We won!’ I’m like guys….get out of here.”

Some Powerball tickets in other states also won big. According to the Powerball website, tickets sold in Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia each matched five numbers to win a prize of $1 million per ticket.

No one matched the all six numbers to win the jackpot, lottery officials said. The jackpot now sits at $1.09 billion ahead of the next Powerball drawing, scheduled for Wednesday.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3 at 9:59 p.m. CT. The next Mega Millions drawing, with a jackpot of $36,000,000, is scheduled for 10 p.m. Friday.