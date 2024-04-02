It may not have been the Powerball jackpot, but three Illinois Lottery players scored big wins in Monday's drawing.

According to the Illinois Lottery website, three players in Illinois matched four numbers plus the red Powerball to win $50,000 each. It wasn't immediately known where in Illinois the winners purchased their tickets.

Some Powerball tickets in other states also won big. According to the Powerball website, tickets sold in Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia each matched five numbers to win a prize of $1 million per ticket.

No one matched the all six numbers to win the jackpot, lottery officials said. The jackpot now sits at $1.09 billion ahead of the next Powerball drawing, scheduled for Wednesday.

Last month, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in suburban Bartlett. The man purchased the ticket was part of a 40-person office pool.

“My phone kept going, all morning long,” Donald Gant told NBC Chicago. “All my coworkers kept calling me ‘Don, we won! We won!’ I’m like guys….get out of here.”

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3 at 9:59 p.m. CT. The next Mega Millions drawing, with a jackpot of $36,000,000, is scheduled for 10 p.m. Friday.