Lollapalooza reveals 2024 lineup announcement date

Lollapalooza, Chicago's premier summer music festival has revealed when it will release its lineup for 2024.

"Your 2024 lineup drops on Tuesday, 3/19!" a marketing email from Lollapalooza said, adding that the festival would return to Grant Park Aug. 1-4.

According to the email, this year will be Lollapalooza's 20th year in Chicago.

Tickets to the festival have not yet been released. Fans can sign up to get more information about the lineup and tickets here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The company behind the festival most recently agreed to another 10-year contract with Chicago, meaning the four-day music event will be in the city for at least another decade. Under the terms of the contract, the maximum number of attendees for the festival at any time can't exceed 115,000.

In 2023, Lollapalooza headliners included Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.