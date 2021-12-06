Logan Square Residents Shaken After Multiple Carjackings in Recent Days

Residents of a Chicago community say they’re disappointed in the response time of police after a 72-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night.

According to authorities, the man was leaving a family member’s home with his two dogs just before 8 p.m. in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood when two carjackers began to move toward him.

In a scene captured on surveillance video, the victim was heading toward his black Jeep Grand Cherokee, and he was assaulted by two men.

“They pulled a pistol, pointed it at the windshield and dragged him out,” the victim’s daughter, who asked not to be identified, said. “They pointed the barrel to the side of his head.”

According to an alert from police, the suspects drove off in the vehicle, one of four separate carjackings that police believe are linked to the same individuals.

The man’s daughter says that the two dogs, who were in the car at the time, were nearly stolen as well.

“He begged them to not take the dogs, and they threw the dogs out of the car,” she said. “I am thankful that they allowed that, because I fear this would have been a different story.”

Another video clip shows neighbors frantically calling 911, but they say that help didn’t come until well after the thieves had left.

“We waited nearly 50 minutes,” neighbor Will Phelan said. “It’s not PD’s fault. They don’t have the resources. If they don’t have people to send, they don’t have them. We waited nearly an hour.”

“We were scared. I was terrified,” the victim’s daughter said. “My dad had the barrel of a gun touching the side of his head.”

Neighbors on the 2700 block of North Mozart echoed the requests for more police presence in the area.

“This is the second carjacking on the street,” Phelan said. “We’ve been reaching out to CPD and our alderman, asking for simple changes.”

Ald. Scott Waguespack stopped in the neighborhood after the thefts, and said that he’s working to address the requests of his constituents.

“I think police think their hands are tied, with parts of government not working together,” he said. “That’s our biggest problem.”

Meanwhile, a family is left shocked and scared after the violent robbery.

“I’m scared to put my kids in the car,” the victim’s daughter said. “That’s not an okay feeling.”