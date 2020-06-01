LIVE: Gov. JB Pritzker to Hold Update in Chicago

NOTE: The 4:30 p.m. press conference will be streamed live in the player above

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to hold a press conference Monday afternoon in Chicago, his office announced.

Details on what the address will be about weren't immediately released, but the governor is set to speak at 4:30 p.m.

Pritzker already made headlines Monday after a confrontation with President Donald Trump during a conference call earlier in the day with the president and governors across the country following a weekend of protests, violence and unrest nationwide.

"I wanted to take this moment - and I can't let it pass - to speak up and say that I've been extraordinarily concerned about the rhetoric that's been used by you," Pritzker said, according to a transcript provided by Pritzker's office.

"It's been inflammatory, and it’s not okay for that officer to choke George Floyd to death," Pritzker continued, according to the transcript. "But we have to call for calm. We have to have police reform called for."

Trump, according to Pritzker's office, responded by slamming the Democratic governor's rhetoric surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Pritzker often appeared on national television in recent weeks to criticize the federal response to the outbreak, which has killed more than 100,000 people nationwide.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was joined by city officials and activists at an emotional press conference on Sunday to address the ongoing protests in Chicago, saying, "I know in my heart, in my soul, that we will be able to learn from this moment and move forward together."

"Okay well thank you very much J.B. I don't like your rhetoric much either because I watched it with respect to the coronavirus, and I don't like your rhetoric much either," Trump said, per Pritzker's office. "I think you could've done a much better job, frankly. But that's okay. And you know, we don't agree with each other."

During the call, Trump reportedly told the governors, "most of you are weak" and said they were making themselves “look like fools” for not calling up more of the National Guard.

Much of the city again woke to damaged and ransacked businesses where looting left behind empty shelves, broken windows, graffiti and more. Chicago officials put some measures in place in an effort to curtail the unrest: closing streets into the city's Loop, shutting down CTA service, enforcing a curfew and calling in the Illinois National Guard.

Unlike the night before, Sunday's damage was not limited to the city alone, but spread out to area suburbs, many of which instituted curfews, closed roads and warned residents to stay home.

The city's mayor denounced people who looted and vandalized the city, saying they "decided to try to hijack this moment and use it as an opportunity to wreak havoc, to loot and to destroy."

She alleged that the destruction and theft was planned.

“There's no question that both the people who were fighting who brought the weapons that was absolutely organized and choreographed,” Lightfoot said in reference to attendees bringing shovels, hammers and other objects to the protests.

“It seems also clear that the fires that were set both the vehicles and buildings- that that was organized. That wasn’t opportunistic.”

Lightfoot said the city is working with the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office and the ATF’s Bomb and Arson unit to find out who’s responsible.

The unrest in Chicago and many other cities unfolded after protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday, which was captured on cellphone video. It led to the firing Tuesday of the four police officers who were arresting Floyd for suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill and to third-degree murder and manslaughter charges being filed Friday against the officer who used his knee to pin Floyd down for more than eight minutes, even as Floyd pleaded for air and went limp.