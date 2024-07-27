2024 Paris Olympics

Flavor Flav in Paris to cheer on Team USA in water polo match vs. Greece

It's the first full day of action in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, with Team USA taking on Greece in their first water polo matchup of the games.

Among the Americans' most fervent supporters in the match is famed rapper Flavor Flav, who is more than just a fan of Team USA water polo.

The self-described team hype man, Flavor Flav is also a team sponsor of USA water polo, a partnership that bloomed after captain Maggie Steffens tweeted that the team needed support.

Flavor Flav responded to the ask, signing a five-year sponsorship deal with both the men's and women's water polo teams.

