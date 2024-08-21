Chicago Things to Do

List: Free museum days offered in Chicago during DNC

Popular Chicago destinations such as the Art Institute and Field Museum offer free museum days during the Democratic National Convention.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Free museum days are on offer at certain Chicago locations during the Democratic National Convention this week.

The promotions are part of the museums' ongoing rotation of opportunities for visitors to visit free of charge.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Here is the list for the remaining two days of the DNC. (Reminder: Some Chicago Chicago are always free, including the three listed at the bottom of this page.)

Art Institute Chicago

Illinois residents can visit the Art Institute for free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Admission is always free for Illinois Pre-K to 12 teachers, teaching artists working in schools, kids under 14, Chicago teens and active-duty members.

Art-lovers can reserve their tickets for free, according to the Art Institute.

Adler Planetarium

Illinois residents can visit the museum for free from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Interested parties must reserve tickets in advance. The museum said admission is always free for Illinois teachers.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

2024 DNC 20 hours ago

Here's each state's ‘walk-up song' for the DNC's ceremonial roll call

2024 DNC 18 hours ago

‘Do something': Read and watch Michelle Obama's speech to the Democratic National Convention

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Although pre-booking tickets is always required, the museum offers free admission every Wednesday, including Aug. 21.

Field Museum

The museum is free Wednesday, Aug. 21, for Illinois residents. To visit for free, individuals must provide proof of residency. Tickets are not able to be purchased online, they are only available on site.

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

Tickets to the nature museum are free Thursday, Aug. 22, for Illinois residents. Residents can reserve their free tickets online or in person. Tickets apply to individual tickets and are not available for group visit registrations.

Lincoln Park Zoo, National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture, National Museum of Mexican Art

These museums are free year-round, including during the DNC.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Things to Do2024 DNC
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us