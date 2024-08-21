List: Free museum days offered in Chicago during DNC

Free museum days are on offer at certain Chicago locations during the Democratic National Convention this week.

The promotions are part of the museums' ongoing rotation of opportunities for visitors to visit free of charge.

Here is the list for the remaining two days of the DNC. (Reminder: Some Chicago Chicago are always free, including the three listed at the bottom of this page.)

Illinois residents can visit the Art Institute for free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Admission is always free for Illinois Pre-K to 12 teachers, teaching artists working in schools, kids under 14, Chicago teens and active-duty members.

Art-lovers can reserve their tickets for free, according to the Art Institute.

Illinois residents can visit the museum for free from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Interested parties must reserve tickets in advance. The museum said admission is always free for Illinois teachers.

Although pre-booking tickets is always required, the museum offers free admission every Wednesday, including Aug. 21.

The museum is free Wednesday, Aug. 21, for Illinois residents. To visit for free, individuals must provide proof of residency. Tickets are not able to be purchased online, they are only available on site.

Tickets to the nature museum are free Thursday, Aug. 22, for Illinois residents. Residents can reserve their free tickets online or in person. Tickets apply to individual tickets and are not available for group visit registrations.

Lincoln Park Zoo, National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture, National Museum of Mexican Art

These museums are free year-round, including during the DNC.