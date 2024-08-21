Here's each state's ‘walk-up song' for the DNC's ceremonial roll call

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel. You can also stream the convention on our YouTube channel.

Though the Democratic Party formally nominated Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as the party's nominees in the November election earlier this month, a ceremonial roll call was still held on the floor at the Democratic National Convention.

All U.S. states and territories were given the floor to formally announce how their state's delegates voted, with each state receiving a special "walk-up song" prior to the announcement of their votes.

Here's how each U.S. state and territory was introduced by the convention's DJ, DJ Cassidy:

Alabama - Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd

Alaska - Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

Arizona - Edge of Seventeen - Stevie Nicks

Arkansas - Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac

California - The Next Episode - Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg, California Love - 2Pac and Dr. Dre, Alright - Kendrick Lamar and Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Colorado - September - Earth, Wind & Fire

Connecticut - Signed, Sealed, Delivered - Stevie Wonder

Democrats Abroad - Love Train - The O'Jays

Washington D.C. - Let me Clear my Thorat - DJ Kool

Delaware - Higher Love - Whitney Houston and Kygo

Florida - Won't Back Down - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Georgia - Turn Down for What - Lil' Jon

Guam - Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

Hawaii - 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Idaho - Private Idaho - The B-52s

Illinois - Sirius - Alan Parsons Project

Indiana - Don't Stop til You Get Enough - Michael Jackson

Iowa - Celebration - Kool & the Gang

Kansas - Carry on Wayward Son - Kansas

Kentucky - First Class - Jack Harlow

Louisiana - All I Do Is Win - DJ Khaled

Maine - Shut Up and Dance - Walk the Moon

Maryland - Respect - Aretha Franklin

Massachusetts - I'm Shipping Up to Boston - Dropkick Murphys

Michigan - Lose Yourself - Eminem

Minnesota - Kiss and 1999 - Prince

Mississippi - Twistin the Night Away - Sam Cooke

Missouri - Good Luck, Babe - Chappell Roan

Montana - American Woman - Lenny Kravitz

Nebraska - Firework - Katy Perry

Nevada - Mr. Brightside - The Killers

New Hampshire - Don't Stop Believin' - Journey

New Jersey - Born in the U.S.A. - Bruce Springsteen

New Mexico - Confident - Demi Lovato

New York - Empire State of Mind - Jay-Z and Alicia Keys

North Carolina - Raise Up - Petey Pablo

North Dakota - Fight Song - Rachel Platten

Northern Mariana Islands - Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Ohio - Green Light - John Legend

Oklahoma - Ain't Goin Down (Til The Sun Comes Up) - Garth Brooks

Oregon - Float On - Modest Mouse

Pennsylvania - Motownphilly - Boyz II Men and Black & Yellow - Wiz Khalifa

Puerto Rico - Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

Rhode Island - Shake it Off - Taylor Swift

South Carolina - Get On Up - James Brown

South Dakota - What I Like About You - The Romantics

Tennessee - 9 to 5 - Dolly Parton

Texas - TEXAS HOLD 'EM - Beyonce

Utah - Animal - Neon Trees

Vermont - Stick Season - Noah Kahan

U.S. Virgin Islands - VI to the Bone - Mic Love

Virginia - The Way I Are - Timbaland

Washington - Can't Hold Us - Macklemore

West Virginia - Take Me Home (Country Roads) - John Denver

Wisconsin - Jump Around - House of Pain

Wyoming - I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas

Here’s everything else you need to know about Tuesday's roll call.

What’s different about this year’s roll call?

Rather than being an official tally of the delegates needed to nominate the members of the presidential ticket, this year’s roll call was be ceremonial in nature.

That’s because Democrats moved to nominate Harris and Walz prior to Aug. 7, the original deadline for Ohio officials to secure spots on the November ballot.

While the Ohio legislature passed a bill to change that deadline, Democrats sought to avoid any legal challenges to their ticket being on the ballot and opted for a virtual roll call instead, with delegates casting their ballots for Harris.

So while this year’s roll call had the traditional element of going state-by-state and declaring support for Harris and Walz, it was only be ceremonial in nature.

How did the roll call work?

The event largely proceeded with states going in alphabetical order to pledge their delegates to the Harris-Walz ticket, with a few exceptions.

All 57 delegations from the 50 states and U.S. territories participated in the voice vote.

Did any states have special spots in the order?

While traditional roll calls have a home state provide the final votes needed to secure a majority, this year’s count proceeded a bit differently. President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware received a special slot, as did Walz’s Minnesota delegation and Harris’ California delegation.