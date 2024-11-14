Linkin Park announces 2025 world tour with stop in Chicago

Iconic nu-metal and alternative rock band Linkin Park has announced a 2025 world tour with more than 50 stops, including a date in Chicago.

The band announced the "From Zero to World" tour Thursday. It kicks off Jan. 31 in Mexico City, with dates throughout the winter, spring and summer before its date at the United Center on Aug. 11.

According to the band, the tour will feature special guests AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, PVRIS, and Spiritbox on select dates, with PVRIS appearing during the Chicago stop.

Presales for the tour, which touts their new album "From Zero," begin Monday, Nov. 18, the band said. More information can be found here.

In September, the band announced the forthcoming tour and new music with new co-lead singer Emily Armstrong. Drummer Colin Brittain also joined the band, which includes original members Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Phoenix and Brad Delson.

The new additions come seven years after the death of longtime Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, 41, who in 2017 died by suicide at a home near Los Angeles.

Bennington was one of two lead vocalists for Linkin Park, which became one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s. They won countless awards, including Grammys, and their hits include "In the End," ''What I've Done" and "Numb."