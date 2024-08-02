Aerosmith announces they're finished touring forever, with upcoming Chicago concert among canceled shows

It's officially the end of an era for one of America's most recognizable rock bands, as Aerosmith announced to their fans on social media Friday that the band is done touring forever, effective immediately.

The post comes with multiple tour dates, including a stop in Chicago in January 2025, on the schedule for the band prior to the announcement.

It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history.



It has been… pic.twitter.com/og43Q8Lwbt — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) August 2, 2024

The band cites a vocal injury from singer Steven Tyler as the predominant reason for their retirement from touring.

Aerosmith, originating from Boston, were established in 1970 and released 15 studio albums, their most recent coming in 2012.

Over their illustrious career, Aerosmith had at least one top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in four straight decades, spanning from the 1970s to the 2000s. The band had one number-one hit, "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" in 1998, a power ballad released on the soundtrack to "Armageddon," a sci-fi film starring Bruce Willis.

While those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, individuals who bought tickets via StubHub, SeatGeek or another third-party seller are encouraged to contact their point of purchase.