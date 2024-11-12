chicago concerts

My Chemical Romance announces stadium tour, including Chicago stop

By NBC Chicago Staff

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 01: Gerard Way from My Chemical Romance performs at AccorHotels Arena on June 01, 2022 in Paris, France.(Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns)

My Chemical Romance, the rock band that rose to prominence in the mid-2000s behind a string of hits including “Helena” and “The Black Parade,” will embark on a stadium tour in 2025, the band announced Tuesday.

The “Long Live: The Black Parade” tour will visit 10 cities across the U.S. next summer, including Chicago’s Soldier Field on Aug. 29.

According to the band, iconic new wave band Devo will open for them at the Chicago show, with Garbage, Death Cab for Cutie, Pixies and Evanescence among the bands opening for MCR on the tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Central time, according to the band.

The band will play the entirety of their most famous album “The Black Parade” during the tour, along with other hit songs and deep cuts.

My Chemical Romance burst into the mainstream with their 2004 album “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge,” which featured the hit singles “Helena” and “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).” The band followed that up with “The Black Parade,” which was certified platinum and peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. charts.

The album’s title track was certified five-times platinum, with “Famous Last Words” and “Teenagers” also being certified platinum off the album.

The band broke up in 2013, but reunited in 2019, playing shows in numerous locations, including the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas.

