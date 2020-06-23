Latest Updates: Officer Rialmo Employment, Police in CPS, CPD Lawsuit

Calls for racial justice continue in Chicago Tuesday as activists bring to light new concerns, particularly following the many arrests made during protests and unrest in the city earlier this month.

Plus, the debate over police in schools has Chicago Public Schools' top leadership weighing in.

Here's the latest from across the city and suburbs:

Lawsuit Claims People in CPD Custody Denied Access to Counsel and Phones

A lawsuit being filed by Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli and other defense attorneys claims several people in police custody were denied access to counsel and phones.

The group filing the suit says the issue "became even more widespread during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent citywide protest over police brutality and racism."

A press conference announcing the suit is set for 10:30 a.m. along with individuals who said they "disappeared" from their family and attorneys during recent protests.

Chicago police said the department would not comment on pending litigation.

Vote Expected on CPD Officers in Chicago Public Schools

Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson said Monday that the decision on whether to keep school resource officers in public schools in the city will be made by local school councils.

"I definitely understand the need for change," Jackson said. "I share in that call for change. We've been involved in that and we have to improve our program."

Jackson said the district has spoken with students, staff and parents about their views on officers in schools and plans to provide councils will information on all sides.

"Our job is to make sure that they fully understand and appreciate the role of SROs in our schools," she said, noting that the district will not overturn any decisions by a school council.

Jackson noted, however, that while many staff members have voiced support for the officers, she has also heard "legitimate" concerns from students who feel police presence in schools makes them feel like criminals.

"This is not just about physical safety it's about psychological safety," she said.

Chicago's School Board is set to vote Wednesday on whether to end the contract with the Chicago Police Department. The board has the authority to make the decision without the approval of CPS or the mayor, who opposed the effort. It's not clear if the board will have enough votes to end the contract.

Nearly 200 officers are stationed at schools across the city.

"The key message here is to be responsible. We cannot be reckless. These decisions are life or death decisions that we are making," Jackson said.

Ministers Call on Lightfoot to Ban Former Police Officer Officer Rialmo

A group of ministers is set to converge on Chicago's City Hall to deliver a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and request the mayor publicly state that former Chicago police officer Robert Rialmo be "banned from all city employment opportunities."

Rialmo was fired for his role in the December 2015 fatal shooting of Quintonio LeGrier and 55-year-old bystander Bette Jones.

LeGrier was having a mental breakdown when Rialmo, who is white, and his partner arrived at the scene of the disturbance. Jones admitted police into the apartment building where the 19-year-old LeGrier was in a dispute with his father. Rialmo claimed LeGrier was attacking him with a bat when he opened fire, killing both LeGrier and Jones. Investigators cast doubt on whether LeGrier swung the bat and the Chicago Police Board determined Rialmo could have repositioned himself to avoid shooting Jones.

“The city can advance it’s [sic] expressed commitment to police accountability and justice by not giving former police officer Robert Rialmo a pass on his reckless killing of Bettie Jones and Quintonio Legrier. Don’t award him the honor of representing our great city again," Pastor Cy Fields of the New Landmark Baptist Church and co-chair of the Leaders Network said in a statement.

Late last year Rialmo sued to get his job back. His attorneys contended at the time the Chicago Police Board’s decision to fire him was “arbitrary” and "capricious.” The lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court asked that the decision be reversed and Rialmo be reinstated with back pay.