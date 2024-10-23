Chicago Heights

Large Chicago Heights fire sends big flames, plumes of smoke into the air

Some houses appeared to be completely destroyed by flames

Flames and plumes of smoke shot into the air overnight in Chicago Heights as a fire that drew a large emergency response may have spread to multiple homes on the same block.

The fire began in the area of 15th and Lowe in the Chicago Heights neighborhood, NBC Chicago confirmed.

Neighbors described the scene, saying the fire spread to other homes as winds blew embers across the street.

Photos and video from the scene showed multiple firefighters and fire trucks on the scene. Some houses appeared to be completely destroyed by flames.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

