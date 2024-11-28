Kohl's Black Friday hours ahead of busy shopping day

Shoppers will have plenty of options this Black Friday, with Kohl’s pulling out all the stops to draw customers into their stores.

The company has been running Black Friday sales for several days, but everything will culminate with deals and giveaways on Black Friday itself.

Here is what to know about the massive retailer’s plans.

What are Kohl’s Black Friday hours?

Kohl’s locations are closed on Thanksgiving, according to the company.

According to the company’s website, most of its stores will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, though hours may vary by location.

A full list of stores can be found on the company’s website.

Where can I find Kohl’s Black Friday ad?

The company’s sales for Black Friday began on Nov. 24 and will run through the end of the day Friday, according to their website.

What is the company giving away?

The company is also planning to give away more than $1 million in prizes to Black Friday shoppers, with the first 200 customers at each store receiving a game card to reveal their prizes.

The prizes range from appliance sets to gift cards, with the grand-prize winners receiving trips to Legoland resorts, according to the company’s website.

For information on other stores this Black Friday, you can visit our list here.