black friday

Kohl's Black Friday hours ahead of busy shopping day

By NBC Chicago Staff

Shoppers will have plenty of options this Black Friday, with Kohl’s pulling out all the stops to draw customers into their stores.

The company has been running Black Friday sales for several days, but everything will culminate with deals and giveaways on Black Friday itself.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Here is what to know about the massive retailer’s plans.

What are Kohl’s Black Friday hours?

Kohl’s locations are closed on Thanksgiving, according to the company.

According to the company’s website, most of its stores will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, though hours may vary by location.

A full list of stores can be found on the company’s website.

Local

Thanksgiving 2 hours ago

The Butterball Turkey-Talk hotline is here to help, and based in Chicago's suburbs

chicago expressway shootings 3 hours ago

Multiple expressway shootings on Interstate 57 end with suspect vehicle flipped over

Where can I find Kohl’s Black Friday ad?

The company’s sales for Black Friday began on Nov. 24 and will run through the end of the day Friday, according to their website.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

What is the company giving away?

The company is also planning to give away more than $1 million in prizes to Black Friday shoppers, with the first 200 customers at each store receiving a game card to reveal their prizes.

The prizes range from appliance sets to gift cards, with the grand-prize winners receiving trips to Legoland resorts, according to the company’s website.

For information on other stores this Black Friday, you can visit our list here.

This article tagged under:

black friday
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us