Naperville

Juvenile ‘person of interest' in custody in Naperville shooting that led to shelter-in-place

The shooting victim, a 22-year-old male from Naperville, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries

By NBC Chicago Staff

A juvenile was taken into custody as a "person of interest" after a shooting in suburban Naperville Tuesday led to residents sheltering-in-place and some schools going on lockdown.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. as Naperville police officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of Leach Drive for reports of a gunshot victim.

24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Inside the residence, officers located a victim who had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police later said the victim was a 22-year-old male from Naperville.

According to officials, the suspect fled the scene on foot, prompting a shelter-in-place order and "secure building and teach" lockdowns at five area schools.

Tuesday evening, police released an update saying one juvenile person of interest was in custody. The shooting, believed to be targeted in nature, remains under investigation, police said.

Local

Chicago Weather

Chicago weather: More showers, storms with gusty winds, hail could develop

Naperville

‘Of course it's scary': Schools lock down, residents asked to shelter-in-place following Naperville shooting

"Preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random act," the update posted to Facebook read.

Neighbors described the frightening scene to NBC Chicago.

"I was at home when all of a sudden I heard a gunshot," witness Callie Stone said.

Stone said she ran to go look out her window and saw her neighbor across the street.

"He was hopping around and it looked like he was covered in blood," Stone said.

"Of course it's scary a little bit but I mean this is a safe neighborhood," Stone said.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 630-420-6665.

This article tagged under:

Naperville
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us