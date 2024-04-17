A juvenile was taken into custody as a "person of interest" after a shooting in suburban Naperville Tuesday led to residents sheltering-in-place and some schools going on lockdown.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. as Naperville police officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of Leach Drive for reports of a gunshot victim.

Inside the residence, officers located a victim who had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police later said the victim was a 22-year-old male from Naperville.

According to officials, the suspect fled the scene on foot, prompting a shelter-in-place order and "secure building and teach" lockdowns at five area schools.

Tuesday evening, police released an update saying one juvenile person of interest was in custody. The shooting, believed to be targeted in nature, remains under investigation, police said.

"Preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random act," the update posted to Facebook read.

Neighbors described the frightening scene to NBC Chicago.

"I was at home when all of a sudden I heard a gunshot," witness Callie Stone said.

Stone said she ran to go look out her window and saw her neighbor across the street.

"He was hopping around and it looked like he was covered in blood," Stone said.

"Of course it's scary a little bit but I mean this is a safe neighborhood," Stone said.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 630-420-6665.