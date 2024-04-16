Naperville schools lock down, residents asked to shelter in place after shooting

Police in suburban Naperville are investigating after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, with some schools temporarily going into lockdown and a shelter-in-place alert going out to mobile devices.

According to Naperville police, officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of Leach Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.

Officers found the victim inside the residence, and transported that victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in the case fled the scene on foot, prompting the shelter-in-place order and "secure building and teach" lockdowns in several area schools.

Those lockdowns have since been lifted, according to school officials.

Police believe the shooting was targeted in nature, and an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 630-420-6665.