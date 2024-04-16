Naperville

‘Of course it's scary': Schools lock down, residents asked to shelter-in-place following Naperville shooting

By NBC Chicago Staff and Evrod Cassimy

Several schools temporarily went into lockdown and nearby residents were asked to shelter-in-place following a shooting in suburban Naperville Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to Naperville police, officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of Leach Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.

Officers found the victim inside the residence, and transported that victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I was at home when all of a sudden I heard a gunshot," witness Callie Stone told NBC Chicago.

Stone said she ran to go look out her window and saw her neighbor across the street.

"He was hopping around and it looked like he was covered in blood," Stone said.

The suspect in the case fled the scene on foot, prompting the shelter-in-place order and "secure building and teach" lockdowns in several area schools.

Those lockdowns were lifted later Tuesday afternoon, according to school officials.

"Of course it's scary a little bit but I mean this is a safe neighborhood," Stone said. "It doesn't make me feel like my neighborhood is unsafe,"

Police believe the shooting was targeted in nature, and an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 630-420-6665.

