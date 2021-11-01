Chicago FOP

Judge Freezes Deadline for Chicago Cops to Get Vaccinated

NBC Universal, Inc.

A judge on Monday suspended a Dec. 31 deadline for Chicago police officers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 but didn't interfere with a requirement that they be regularly tested.

Disputes over vaccinations should be submitted to an arbitrator as a labor grievance, Cook County Judge Raymond Mitchell said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

“The effect of this order is to send these parties back to the bargaining table and to promote labor peace by allowing them to pursue" remedies under Illinois law, Mitchell said.

Officers who haven't been vaccinated still must be tested twice a week under city policy. Officers also can lose work and pay if they don't disclose their vaccine status.

Local

Kyle Rittenhouse 2 mins ago

Judge Plays ‘Jeopardy' With Prospective Jurors as Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Begins

evergreen park 44 mins ago

Off-Duty Chicago Officer Faces Felony Charge After Allegedly Shooting at Carjackers

“The principal risk to those who are unvaccinated is to themselves and to others who choose to be unvaccinated,” the judge said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration announced the vaccine policy weeks ago, drawing sharp objections from police union leaders.

The judge noted that COVID-19 has killed many officers nationwide.

“In light of that terrible sacrifice, the police unions' request just to have their grievances heard seems a pretty modest task,” Mitchell said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chicago FOPchicago vaccineJohn Catanzarachicago vaccine mandatechicago fop john catanzara
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us