Judge dismisses charges against Waukegan city clerk

Felony charges of official misconduct and misapplication of funds against Waukegan City Clerk Janet Kilkelly were dismissed by a judge this week.

Kilkelly had been named in a 15-count indictment returned in March accusing her of giving thousands of dollars in credits to businesses that did not qualify for the financial support. The credits allegedly were in relation to businesses that were applying for liquor and gambling licenses.

All 15 charges were dismissed Friday by Lake County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Fix.

“The past several months has been extremely stressful for me, my family and friends. With this ruling, I am very grateful this is finally over,” Kilkelly said in a statement.

“I would also like to thank the Waukegan residents who have always supported me and who sent me their support and their well wishes during this very difficult time,” she said. “As someone who has dedicated over 40 years of their life to the Waukegan community, I promise to continue serving and helping all Waukegan residents as their city clerk.”

Kilkelly, a Democrat, was elected city clerk in 2017. She is seeking reelection in April.