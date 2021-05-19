Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers Hit Chicago in Summer Tour

The Jonas Brothers released their summer tour schedule filled with live outdoor concerts, including one stop in Chicago.

The band will perform at Tinley Park's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sept. 12, with tickets on sale May 26 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation and on May 27 to the general public. Tickets can be found here.

The Jonas Brothers: The Remember This Tour comes just as the band released their new album "Happiness Begins," as well as Nick Jonas' latest release featuring his brothers -- "Spaceman."

Kelsea Ballerini will also join the brothers on tour as an opening act, according to the band's website.

Chicago's largest music festival will be held at full capacity from July 29 to Aug. 1, organizers announced Tuesday.

For a full list on what to know about Lollapalooza 2021, click here.

