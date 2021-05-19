Jonas Brothers Hit Chicago in Summer Tour

The Jonas Brothers released their summer tour schedule filled with live outdoor concerts, including one stop in Chicago.

The band will perform at Tinley Park's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sept. 12, with tickets on sale May 26 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation and on May 27 to the general public. Tickets can be found here.

The Jonas Brothers: The Remember This Tour comes just as the band released their new album "Happiness Begins," as well as Nick Jonas' latest release featuring his brothers -- "Spaceman."

We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce.... WE ARE GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER and we're bringing our friend @KelseaBallerini! Had to make sure we could see you guys as soon as we could! Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27th! #RememberThisTour https://t.co/CjvOnTOi4I pic.twitter.com/EwEqq0ei1h — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 19, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini will also join the brothers on tour as an opening act, according to the band's website.

