A suburban school district has released a statement saying they will switch to e-learning Monday following a series of violent threats posted online.

Joliet Public Schools District 86, said it was investigating a social media threat circulating about "students bringing weapons to several schools in Joliet this week."

"Out of an abundance of caution, all Joliet District 86 schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, September 16, 2024 and an e-learning day will be used," the statement said. "The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority."

In a statement, Joliet Police said the “unsubstantiated threat” made the rounds on social media Sunday, leading to the decision to take additional safety precautions.

“We are currently investigating the origins of this social media message, and we have been communicating closely with school officials,” police said.

Police in their statement stressed that "no credible evidence" was found to support the threat. "We take the safety of students and staff at all local schools very seriously," police said. "We will be providing an increased presence to school locations within the Joliet area overnight and during arrival times to those schools that are proceeding with an in-person school day."

The following schools are impacted, according to officials.

Culbertson Elementary, Cunningham Elementary, Dirksen Junior High, Eisenhower Academy, Farragut Elementary, Forest Park Individual Education, Gompers Junior High, Hufford Junior High, Jefferson Elementary, Keith Elementary, Marshall Elementary, Marycrest Early Childhood Center, Pershing Elementary, Sanchez Elementary, Sandburg Elementary, Singleton Elementary, Taft Elementary, Thigpen Elementary, Thompson Instructional Center, Washington Junior High, Woodland Elementary.

Joliet Township High School District 204 said in a series of messages posted to its website that it was aware of a social media threat circulating that all Joliet schools will have "2 students with a weapon inside each school."

"Out of an abundance of caution we will search all students as they enter school tomorrow," one of the messages said. At 5 a.m. Monday, the high school posted a message saying the source of the threat had been identified and it was "not credible."

"We thank the Joliet Police for their quick action," the message went on to say.

Last Friday, Joliet West High School was placed on a "secure and protocol hold" due to a social media threat that originated in California and was found by the FBI to be unsubstantiated.

"We know that it was a frustrating and scary situation for students, staff and families," the school said.

Students in Plainfield’s Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C also have an e-learning day on Monday due to the threats, according to administrators.

“Due to the nature of this message and out of an abundance of caution, Troy 30-C will be calling an e-learning day tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024,” a message to parents read in part.

All athletic events and practices will be canceled as well, according to school officials.

Anyone with information on the threats is encouraged to call police immediately.