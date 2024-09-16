Suburban Joliet school district switches to e-learning after violent threats

Multiple school districts are making changes to their learning plans for Monday after a series of violent threats were posted online, with several districts switching to e-learning protocols for the day.

All classes will transition to e-learning in Joliet Public Schools District 86, according to a message posted to their website.

Joliet police say an “unsubstantiated threat” made the rounds on social media Sunday, leading to the decision to take additional safety precautions.

“We are currently investigating the origins of this social media message, and we have been communicating closely with school officials,” police said.

The following schools are impacted:

Culbertson Elementary, Cunningham Elementary, Dirksen Junior High, Eisenhower Academy, Farragut Elementary, Forest Park Individual Education, Gompers Junior High, Hufford Junior High, Jefferson Elementary, Keith Elementary, Marshall Elementary, Marycrest Early Childhood Center, Pershing Elementary, Sanchez Elementary, Sandburg Elementary, Singleton Elementary, Taft Elementary, Thigpen Elementary, Thompson Instructional Center, Washington Junior High, Woodland Elementary

According to administrators, students in Plainfield’s Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C will also have an e-learning day on Monday after the threats.

“Due to the nature of this message and out of an abundance of caution, Troy 30-C will be calling an elearning day tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024,” a message to parents read.

All athletic events and practices will be canceled as well, according to school officials.

Joliet Township High School, another one of the districts listed in the threats, will have in-person learning Monday, but said that all students will be searched as they enter the building “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to Joliet police, no “credible evidence” has been found to support the threat, but police will offer increased presence at schools overnight and during the day on Monday.

Anyone with information on the threats is encouraged to call police immediately.